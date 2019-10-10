Success for Luton’s Wigmore Primary at Cross Country competition

Talented cross country runners from Wigmore Primary School attended the Luton School Games Cross Country competition.

PE teacher Mr Betts said: “Despite the threat of rain, the 13 runners showed fantastic determination to achieve some outstanding results.

The participants from Wigmore Primary School.

“The races began with the Year 5 Girls, who finished in third place overall, with Nicole finishing fourth – excellent!

“Next, was the Year 5 Boys race, in which Archie deserves a mention for finishing in fourth position – it was very close. Finally, the Year 6 boys achieved an incredible first position overall, of which Lex came in first place, thus crowing him the best cross country runner in the whole of Luton.

“I could not be prouder of the team, who have worked so hard in training, and their commitment has paid off.”