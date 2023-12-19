Success of schools’ employment skills workshop earns award

A skills programme that provided valuable work insight for teenagers in schools across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire has earned an award for those who supported its delivery.

The hub challenge, which involved students from Barclay Academy and The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School (Stevenage); The Priory School and Hitchin Boys' School (Hitchin); Etonbury Academy (Arlesey); Luton Sixth Form College (Luton); Monk’s Walk School (Welwyn Garden City); The Knights Templar School (Baldock); and Oaklands College (St Albans), was an interactive four-day workshop organised by construction and fit-out specialists Willmott Dixon.

The company’s design team, led by Sarah Frith, has been awarded the Building Lives award for delivering high impact social value at the company’s regional annual Creating Excellence awards.

Natalie Sidey, social value manager, nominated the team and said: “They were so happy to be involved in the hub challenge, which was a huge success. It really could not have happened without their help in creating materials and project-based work for the students.

Willmott Dixon's design team celebrate their awards

“They supported each day of the challenge and it's a real mark of the leadership from Sarah, who is driving a change in her team to become so involved, through real encouragement and, in turn, the design team encourage each other which is brilliant to see.”

The company’s design team, which picked up its award at an event at the Underglobe, London, has also regularly supported mock interviews with Barclay Academy students.

In presenting the award, Chris Tredget, managing director for London and East, said: “It is a key part of the ethos at Willmott Dixon, through our Now or Never sustainability strategy, that we help build better lives.

“The design team are big supporters of the work we do in our community to support the next generation of employees.”

Each year employees are asked to nominate their colleagues with the winners being chosen by the London and East board of directors. The winners go forward to the company’s national Building on Better Awards in 2024.