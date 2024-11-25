Teachers set to walk out of Luton Sixth Form College in strike over pay

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) working at a college in Luton will walk out this week in an ongoing dispute over pay.

In their vote, 97 per cent of National Education Union members at Luton Sixth Form College were in favour of walking out over their current pay offer.

Teachers will go on strike on this Thursday (November 28) as well as on December 3 and December 4.

The union explained that whilst sixth form college academies have been guaranteed funding to give them the same 5.5 per cent pay award as offered to school teachers, this is not the case for non-academised sixth form colleges like the one in Luton.

A spokesperson for Luton Sixth Form College said: “We fully support our teachers' right to voice their concerns and take action in this national dispute between the National Education Union (NEU) and the Secretary of State for Education. This dispute centres on the lack of committed funding to non-academized sixth form colleges to support a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise, a provision already extended to schools, academies, and academized sixth form colleges.

“We deeply value the dedication and professionalism of our teaching staff, who play an integral role in shaping the educational journey and futures of our students. While we anticipate some disruption to lessons on the strike days, we are advising all students to attend college as usual. Our Learning Resource Centre (LRC) and other study facilities will remain open for students to engage in independent learning, including homework, coursework, revision, or consolidation work.

“As staff are not required to inform us in advance of their participation in industrial action, we will not have prior knowledge of which specific lessons may be affected. However, we are committed to ensuring that students continue to have access to a supportive learning environment throughout this period.”

The Department for Education has not yet clarified whether the additional funding for further education announced in the budget, including for sixth form colleges, can be utilised for staff pay. David Mingay, Secretary of the National Education Union in Luton, said: "We have given the Government every opportunity to sensibly resolve this avoidable dispute. The recent comments of Jacqui Smith that she would wish to see college pay rises match those within schools are welcome and we remain hopeful that the Government will guarantee that colleges may utilise additional funding now allocated to them for staff pay.

"Our sixth form college teachers stand ready and will not hesitate to take strike action to win a fair pay award for every college.”

Paul McLaughlin, Regional Secretary of the National Education Union, added: “No teacher wants to take strike action, and none do so lightly.”