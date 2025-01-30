Team Rubicon inspires pupils at Cockernhoe School with Skateboard and Scooter Day

By Karen Cheetham
Contributor
Published 30th Jan 2025, 12:42 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 12:52 BST
Cockernhoe Primary School was abuzz with excitement on Monday, 27th January, as Conor, from Team Rubicon, the renowned action sports organisation, visited to lead a thrilling Skateboard and Scooter Day.

The event was part of the school’s initiative to promote outdoor activities, skill-building, and fun physical education alternatives.

Children in Key Stage 2 had the chance to try their hand at skateboarding and the younger children learnt scooter tricks under the expert guidance of Connor.

With a mix of enthusiasm and determination, students donned helmets and pads, learning the basics of balance, control, and safety while having a blast.

Tricks and Skills on four wheels!
Tricks and Skills on four wheels!

The school hall, as we had all seasons in one day, was transformed into an action sports zone. From beginners learning how to stand on a board to more confident riders attempting tricks, the day was filled with laughter, cheers, and a few brave wipeouts.

Headteacher, Simon Philby, praised the event, saying, “It’s wonderful to see the children pushing their boundaries and having so much fun while staying active.

Team Rubicon has done a fantastic job inspiring our pupils and teaching them valuable skills.”

