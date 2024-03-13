Television production alumni shares inspiring career advice with students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A television production graduate from the University of Bedfordshire, who has worked on shows for streaming giant Netflix and broadcasters Channel 4 and BBC, recently returned to campus to inspire current students with his impressive career highlights.

Tom Wall, who graduated from the University in 2013, joined students to give aspiring producers, directors and camera operators an insight into the current state of the industry and shared his own experiences before taking part in a Q&A session.

Tom started his career in the industry with a role as a researcher on Channel 5’s ‘The Gadget Show’. From there, he has worked as a director and camera operator on a range of popular television programmes including BBC’s cookery competition ‘The Great British Menu’, and BAFTA-nominated ‘Snackmasters’ on Channel 4.

Tom Wall at the University of Bedfordshire

More recently, Tom has worked as a Shooting Producer on hit Netflix documentary ‘Six Nations: Full Contact’, a behind-the scenes documentary delving into the teams competing in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations tournament.

Speaking about his return, Tom said: “Over a decade has passed since I graduated from the University of Bedfordshire, yet the skills I acquired during my course continue to serve me well to this day. It is truly humbling to receive an invitation to return to and engage in discussions about the dynamic landscape of the TV and streaming industry, alongside sharing insights gleaned from my own journey within the field.”

Within his work, Tom has plenty of experience working on programmes with A-listers from the sporting and entertainment world, including world champion boxer Tyson Fury and former cricketer and TV presenter Freddie Flintoff.

