The 10 best performing Luton primary schools based on latest reading, writing and maths scores

One of the most important indicators of secondary school achievement is test scores in the basic areas of maths and English, which include reading and writing.

Based on official data, we have looked at the proportion of students in the town's schools that meet those requirements.

These are the town's highest-rated primary schools according to the most recent performance data – in reverse order.

1 . Denbigh Primary School Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 70 per cent

2 . Chantry Primary Academy Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 71 per cent

3 . St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 72 per cent

4 . The Meads Primary School Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 72 per cent