The 10 best performing Luton primary schools based on latest reading, writing and maths scores

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 12:01 BST
One of the most important indicators of secondary school achievement is test scores in the basic areas of maths and English, which include reading and writing.

Based on official data, we have looked at the proportion of students in the town's schools that meet those requirements.

These are the town's highest-rated primary schools according to the most recent performance data – in reverse order.

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 70 per cent

1. Denbigh Primary School

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 70 per cent Photo: Google Maps

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 71 per cent

2. Chantry Primary Academy

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 71 per cent Photo: Google Maps

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 72 per cent (file photo for illustrative purposes)

3. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 72 per cent (file photo for illustrative purposes) Photo: pololia - stock.adobe.com

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 72 per cent

4. The Meads Primary School

Percentage of pupils reaching the expected standards in reading, writing and maths - 72 per cent Photo: Google Maps

