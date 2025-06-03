svklimkim via Pixabaysvklimkim via Pixabay
svklimkim via Pixabay

The 10 worst performing Luton primary schools based on latest reading, writing and maths scores

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 09:31 BST
These Luton primary schools fell short in the latest test scores

We have ranked the worst performing Luton primary schools based on the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths at end of Key Stage 2 in 2024.

One of the most important indicators of secondary school achievement is test scores in the basic areas of maths and English, which include reading and writing. Based on official data, we have looked at the proportion of students in the town's schools that meet those requirements.

These are the town's lowest-rated primary schools according to the most recent performance data – in reverse order.

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths: 55%

1. Maidenhall Primary School

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths: 55% Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths: 55%

2. Ramridge Primary School

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths: 55% Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths: 53%

3. Waulud Primary School

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths: 53% Photo: pololia - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths: 53%

4. Wigmore Primary School

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths: 53% Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Luton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice