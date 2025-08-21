The Chalk Hills Academy pupils enjoy GCSE success

The Chalk Hills Academy is delighted to announce another year of excellent GCSE results, with pupils excelling across a wide range of subjects. This year’s outcomes reflect both the resilience of the pupils and the unwavering commitment of staff to providing the highest standards of education.

Leaders are pleased with strong results in English, as more pupils than ever before are achieving top grades at 4+, 5+ and 7+. This success is mirrored in the number of pupils achieving good grades in both English and maths.

Performance in the sciences has been particularly impressive. Physics students achieved an exceptional average grade of 8, while Biology and Chemistry both recorded an average of 7. Latin students also demonstrated great academic strength, achieving an average grade of 7.

The academy’s vocational subjects continue to thrive, reflecting the breadth of opportunities available to students at The Chalk Hills Academy. Within this, courses such as the Cambridge National (CNAT) Sports and BTEC Dance maintained their high standards with many pupils on these courses achieved the top grades of distinction.

Pupils receiving results at The Chalk Hills Academy

The school is proud of all pupils, but special mention to Yasmine Printea, Max Davies and Judy Hatata who – along with many others - achieved a raft of grade 9s and 8s.

Principal Natasha Jabbar expressed her pride in the achievements of this year’s cohort, commenting: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils’ successes this year. Their results are a testament to their commitment, ambition and resilience, as well as to the dedication of our teaching staff, who work tirelessly to support and inspire them. At The Chalk Hills Academy, we are determined to ensure that every young person is given the opportunity to reach their full potential, and these results show just how much our pupils can achieve. We look forward to welcoming many of our pupils back to the Advantage Schools Sixth Form in September”

The Chalk Hills Academy, which is part of the high performing Advantage Schools Trust, warmly congratulates all pupils on their accomplishments and looks forward to seeing them move confidently into the next stage of their education and careers.