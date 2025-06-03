“The government must take urgent action”: Uni of Beds staff meet MPs in bid to save jobs

University of Bedfordshire staff have met MPs in Westminster today (Tuesday) as part of a campaign to save their jobs, according to UNISON.

The staff joined other higher education workers from across the country in Parliament “to encourage ministers to take urgent action to address the lack of funding, job cuts and course closures”. The University of Bedfordshire is one of 70 institutions across the country, according to the union, which is cutting staff numbers to save cash.

A spokesperson for the university said: “Like many universities, we face financial challenges due to frozen tuition fees, rising costs, and declining international student numbers. Despite cost-saving measures such as a voluntary severance scheme, pausing recruitment to vacant posts, and reducing non-pay expenditure to save millions, further steps are needed for long-term stability.

“These changes will not affect students, as they focus on the management and organisation of our faculties and professional services. We remain dedicated to providing students with the resources and support they need to succeed.”

Around 240 staff from both the Luton and Bedford campuses were told that their jobs are at risk as the university looks to make £5,000,000 savings this year.

Those whose jobs are under threat have been invited to apply for around 160 new roles being created.

UNISON Eastern regional organiser Teisha Leigh said: “Universities across the country have suffered years of underfunding leaving them unable to weather the storm of falling student numbers. “At the University of Bedfordshire, this means hundreds of experienced and dedicated staff being told their jobs could be going. Students are sure to suffer if these jobs cuts go ahead.”

Jo Foster, a University of Bedfordshire education co-ordinator who has worked in higher education for more than 20 years, said: “Higher education is in crisis. The lack of funding, poor decisions from previous governments and no apparent plan for the future has led to falling numbers of students and job cuts for the whole sector.

“The government must take urgent action to reverse this situation before it’s too late. Higher education is crucial to the UK economy, it needs proper funding.”