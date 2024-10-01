The new way to fly between Luton and Hatfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uno, the University of Hertfordshire's bus company, has officially launched five new double-decker buses on its X10 route, serving Luton, Harpenden and the University.

The investment comes in response to the growing number of students opting to live in Luton and commute to campus. Running up to every 30 minutes, the service can now accommodate up to 98 passengers per trip, significantly enhancing capacity for students travelling to and from lectures, as well as benefiting the wider community.

The route has been named the ‘de Havilland Express’, highlighting the new, direct connection as well as honouring the institution’s rich aviation heritage. The de Havilland Express (86) was a four-engine passenger aircraft, manufactured by the de Havilland Aircraft Company between 1934 and 1937 on the very site where the University of Hertfordshire now stands.

The buses represent an investment of £1.25m and come equipped with the latest Euro VI engines, helping to reduce emissions and improving air quality. Additional features include USB charging points and bright, spacious and comfortable interiors.

The Student Union and the project team celebrate with Jim Thorpe Managing Director of Uno Bus

Jim Thorpe, Managing Director of Uno, said: "We’re incredibly excited to launch these new buses. They’re a fantastic addition to our fleet and the Luton network. It's especially fitting to unveil them at the Fresher’s Fair so we can involve our newest customers, who we hope will be thrilled with the new express service."

He added, "At Uno, we’re committed to making bus travel first choice for students, university colleagues, and residents across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. This investment is just the beginning, as we plan to introduce 27 electric buses by the end of 2026, with the first five arriving early next year.”

Inside the new buses, passengers will find decorated panels celebrating Luton's history, including images of the Vauxhall factory, Luton Hoo, and Luton Town FC.

The new vehicles are now out in service. For all the latest travel times and information visit www.unobus.info