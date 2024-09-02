The Shared Learning Trust merge with Advantage Schools
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Creating a Future of Excellence
This merger marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Advantage Schools. By combining resources, expertise, and innovative educational strategies, the trust will offer enhanced learning environments, and increased opportunities for student success. The merger aims to raise educational standards, improve outcomes, and create a network of schools that are committed to excellence, inclusivity, and community engagement.
Enhanced Opportunities for Students and Staff
Advantage Schools will provide students with access to a broad, ambitious curriculum, and a wealth of extra-curricular activities. With a shared vision of fostering academic excellence and personal growth, the trust will also further develop innovative teaching methods, and collaborative partnerships with local businesses the community. This will prepare students not only for academic success but also equip them for the challenges of a rapidly changing world.
For staff, the merger creates exciting new professional development opportunities, including cross-trust training programmes, leadership development initiatives, and collaborative teaching projects. The trust is committed to attracting and retaining the best educators by offering a supportive, innovative, and dynamic working environment.
A Unified Vision and Shared Values
Advantage Schools will be guided by a unified vision: to create a community of schools that inspire every child to achieve their full potential. The trust will be rooted in shared values of integrity, ambition and excellence. By bringing together the best practices from both trusts, Advantage Schools aims to create a cohesive and inclusive culture where every student and staff member feels valued and supported.
Looking Ahead
As Advantage Schools begins this exciting journey, the focus will be on building strong relationships with students, parents, staff, and the wider community.
“We are incredibly excited about the opportunities that this merger will bring,” said Stuart Lock, CEO of Advantage Schools. “By combining our strengths and working together as one alongside our families, we are confident that we can make a significant impact on the lives of our pupils and create a brighter future for all.”
Note to Editors
Advantage Schools has a commitment to integrity, ambition and excellence, Advantage Schools comprises 4 secondary schools (including a sixth form), 5 primary schools and a lower school across Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton, providing outstanding educational opportunities to students of all backgrounds, from 2-18 years of age.
Advantage Schools compromises Bedford Free School, Elstow School, Houstone School, Laburnum School Queen’s Park Academy, The Chalk Hills Academy, The Linden Academy, The Rushmere Park Academy, The Stockwood Park Academy, and The Vale Academy
Please contact Harriet Mills on 07866154393 for further information or to arrange photographs at any of the schools.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.