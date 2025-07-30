The Stockwood Park Academy awarded gold equalities Charter Mark for second time

Stockfest 2025

The Stockwood Park Academy in Luton is proud to announce it has once again been awarded the prestigious Gold-level Race and Conscious Equality (RACE) Charter Mark, recognising its continued commitment to equality and building an inclusive, representative, and forward-thinking school community.

This national recognition, developed by Fig Tree International and evaluated by the Specialist Schools and Academy Trusts (SSAT), celebrates schools that demonstrate exceptional leadership and impact in addressing equality in education.

Since receiving the award in 2023, the academy has strengthened its efforts, embedding equity at the heart of its leadership, curriculum, and pupil and staff engagement. Its submission this year was praised for being ambitious, inclusive, and deeply rooted in meaningful practice. The school was also granted ‘Beacon of Excellence’ status, highlighting its potential to influence and support best practice across Luton and beyond.

Mumin Humayun, Principal of The Stockwood Park Academy, said:

Race Charter Mark Award

“We are honoured to receive the Gold RACE Charter Mark again and be recognised as a Beacon of Excellence. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire school community. At Stockwood, we believe in actively creating a culture where every pupil and every member of staff feels seen, heard, and valued. We are committed to continuing this journey and sharing our learning with others across Luton and nationally.”

Moderator feedback highlighted the school’s commitment to tackling systemic barriers, celebrating diversity through events like “Culture Day”, and supporting pupils and staff through training, voice platforms, and inclusive curriculum development. The school’s partnership with parents has also expanded through bilingual communications, cultural workshops, and community engagement initiatives.

Angelina Idun, Director of Education at SSAT, added:

“The Stockwood Park Academy has once again demonstrated its strong commitment to race and all forms of equality. Their inclusive ethos, strategic planning, and community outreach serve as a model of what is possible when leadership, staff and pupils come together with shared purpose.”

Students at The Stockwood Park Academy celebrating Culture Day

This latest achievement positions The Stockwood Park Academy as a leading force in equality and education, not just within its academy trust, but across the wider sector.

To learn about The Stockwood Park Academy, please visit www.thestockwoodparkacademy.co.uk