The Stockwood Park Academy celebrates GCSE success, highlighting community, culture, and commitment

Pupils at The Stockwood Park Academy receiving their results.

The Stockwood Park Academy is proud to highlight the achievements of its students as they receive their GCSE results today. This occasion is testament to the unwavering dedication and collaborative efforts of the entire school community - pupils, their teachers and their families.

This is a cohort of Year 11 pupils who have shown remarkable resilience throughout months of disruption to their primary education during the Covid pandemic. Despite this, school leaders are proud of how pupils focused, worked hard, and put in effort both in school and at home to ensure they did their best. The strong GCSE and A Level results have been achieved in a year where the academy also received a glowing Ofsted report, in December 2024, and was awarded the Gold Race and Conscious Equality Charter Mark for the second time, being recognised as a Beacon of Excellence.

"We are so proud of our pupils," said Mumin Humayun, Principal of The Stockwood Park Academy. "These results are a reflection of the collective effort from everyone in our school community – staff, students and families. It really does take a village to raise a child! Throughout the academic year, Stockwood Park has focused on creating an environment where every pupil feels supported and valued. Our holistic approach to education emphasises not only academic achievement, but also personal growth, cultural understanding, and community engagement. We believe that when pupils feel connected to their school and their peers, they are empowered to achieve their best.We are confident that the values instilled in our pupils will carry them forward as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”

Several pupils achieved exceptional results, not only in their GCSEs but also in their vocational courses. Many of the cohort will continue their academic journey at the Advantage Schools sixth form, based at both The Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies to study A levels, applied A Levels or Level 3 vocational courses.

As the school celebrates the success of its pupils, staff look forward to the future with optimism and determination. The Stockwood Park Academy remains committed to nurturing a vibrant community where culture, respect, and mutual support enable pupils and staff alike to thrive.