The Stockwood Park Academy hosts inaugural student debate competition

The Stockwood Park Academy proudly hosted its inaugural KS4 vs KS5 Debate Competition on Tuesday, October 7th, bringing together students from Years 11 and 12 for an engaging and thought-provoking contest. The event was organised by Miss Khan and Miss Khabir, who aimed to promote confidence, communication, and critical thinking among students.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stockwood Park Academy proudly hosted its inaugural KS4 vs KS5 Debate Competition on Tuesday, October 7th, bringing together students from Years 11 and 12 for an engaging and thought-provoking contest. The event was organised by Miss Khan and Miss Khabir, who aimed to promote confidence, communication, and critical thinking among students.

The motion debated was: “This house believes it is better for Year 11 students to stay in our Sixth Form rather than leave for other post-16 options.” Year 12 students represented the proposition, while Year 11 formed the opposition. Both teams presented well-researched arguments and demonstrated the value of respectful, evidence-based discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition attracted a large audience of students and staff, who enjoyed an afternoon of lively debate and friendly rivalry. Refreshments, including popcorn and pizza, added to the sense of occasion as attendees listened intently to each speaker.

Debating well under way at The Stockwood Park Academy

After a closely contested series of speeches, the Opposition (KS4) were declared the winners, becoming the first holders of the academy’s Debate Champions Cup.

Individual recognition was awarded to Malaysha Iynam (Year 11), who was named Best Speaker for the opposition, and to Emmanuela Menda, Sajida Khanom, and Daniel Palmer (Year 12), who shared the title for the proposition team.

Miss Khan said: “The competition was a fantastic opportunity for students to develop their oracy skills and confidence while exploring meaningful topics. We are extremely proud of all who took part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stockwood Park Academy plans to expand its debate programme further, offering students more opportunities to strengthen their public speaking, teamwork, and leadership skills in future events.

For more information, please visit www.thestockwoodparkacademy.co.uk