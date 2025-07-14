The Student Leadership Team go the extra mile for charity

Ramsey Manor Lower School Student Leadership Team with Headteacher Colin Moore

Pupils at Ramsey Manor Lower School in Barton-Le-Clay have shown incredible community spirit and determination in their latest fundraising effort for Keech Hospice Care. The Student Leadership Team, organised a sponsored run in which every year group from Reception to Year 4 took part.

Last September, the Student Leadership Team chose Keech Hospice Care as their charity of the year. Throughout the year, they have worked hard to organise various fundraising events, the sponsored run marked the culmination of these efforts. An impressive £1200 has already been raised for Keech Hospice Care by the school, with the donations still trickling in.

The school is extremely proud of the Student Leadership Team for their hard work, teamwork, and commitment to making a difference. The pupils have not only raised funds but have also demonstrated kindness, compassion, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

A spokesperson from Keech Hospice said, “We’re so grateful to Ramsey Manor Lower School for their ongoing support of Keech Hospice. Their sponsored run is a brilliant example of community spirit in action.”

Keech provides free, specialist end-of-life care for adults in Bedfordshire, and children with life-limiting conditions in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes. With 70% of our funding coming from supporters, events like this help us keep making the difference when it matters most. Well done to everyone involved!