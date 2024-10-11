Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at a primary school in Luton had a very fun Friday morning today (October 11) when they donned their football shirts as the Premier League Trophy made a visit.

Pirton Hill Primary School in Butely Road scored the visit after Year 6 teacher, Mr Swaile, had his email selected by the Premier League Primary Stars.

To mark the day, the children were invited to wear their football shirts to school, ready to welcome the shiny cup. Mr Murphy said: “There was such an array of different shirts. Some kids came in their own local team shirts.”

Headteacher, Glenn Booth, said: “The children knew that the trophy was visiting Pirton Hill and the excitement has been building all week but there was still an audible gasp when it was unveiled.

Pupils and teachers pose with the Premier League Trophy. Picture: Pirton Hill Primary School

"Some of the younger children just could not believe how big it is or how shiny it was. The temptation to touch it – which you are not allowed to do unless you win it – was really strong but they all resisted.”

A team from Premier League Primary Stars, which has resources to help teachers get children interested in their studies through football, came to give two special assemblies to the pupils.

The whole school watched some of the Premier League highlights from last season, with Luton Town getting the biggest cheers, before learning about the importance good sportsmanship and how to resolve disputes when a referee is not around.

Mr Booth said that children were already using these skills at lunchtime.

The head added: “Getting to see the trophy is an experience that we hope that the children (and the staff) will never forget - every time they see it on the television we hope that they will recall the moment when they got to stand next to it.

"We also hope that seeing the ultimate prize in English football, and taking part in the assemblies, will inspire the children - inspire them to play football, inspire them to play sport or inspire them to strive to be the best they can be in their chosen hobby.”