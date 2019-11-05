This is how many days off sick teachers have taken at different Luton secondary schools.

These are the Luton schools where teachers take the most days off sick

These figures reveal the secondary schools in Luton where teachers took the most days off for illness.

This data was published by the government in September 2019 but was collected in November 2018 and sickness absence figures relate to the 2017/18 school year. These are the latest figures available. They show the average number of days taken off sick by teachers at each school. These are the 20 Luton secondary schools for which data was available where the most days were taken off for illness. Across England, a teacher took 4.0 days off sick on average.

Average number of days taken off by teachers: 8.3

1. Icknield High School

Average number of days taken off by teachers: 7.8

2. The Stockwood Park Academy

Average number of days taken off by teachers: 6.4

3. The Chalk Hills Academy

Average number of days taken off by teachers: 6.3

4. Challney High School for Girls

