These are the ratings of every Luton primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Luton following recent inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 26 primary schools in Luton and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made in 2018 and 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. St Matthews Primary School Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 03-07-2019

2. Surrey Street Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 19-06-2019

3. Someries Junior School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 26-02-2019

4. Putteridge Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 13-02-2019

