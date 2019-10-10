These are the ratings of every Luton secondary school inspected by Ofsted
Listed are 13 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on the last inspection. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.
1. Putteridge High School
Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 19-06-2019