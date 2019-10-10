These are the ratings of every Luton secondary school inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Luton following inspections by Ofsted

Listed are 13 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on the last inspection. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 19-06-2019

1. Putteridge High School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 05-06-2018

2. Cardinal Newman Catholic School - A Specialist Science College

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 10-05-2018

3. The Stockwood Park Academy

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 09-05-2018

4. The Chalk Hills Academy

