Thousands of students graduate as University of Bedfordshire hosts 18 graduation ceremonies

“You can make a difference and bring about change for the better”

Thousands of delighted students at the University of Bedfordshire have celebrated their graduation.

The university hosted 18 ceremonies for around 3,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students at its Putteridge Bury campus. The university’s new chancellor Sarfraz Manzoor was officially installed on the first day of the celebrations in July.

Guests of Honour included co-founder of the new Tennis Black List and School of Sport Science and Physical Activity alumnus, Richard Sackey-Addo.

Professor Rebecca Bunting, vice chancellor, said: “A good life is one where you use your talents. You are now graduates, highly skilled and educated to a very high level. To have achieved all this is a privilege and with privilege comes responsibility.

“I hope you will use your talents not just in pursuit of your own career goals but to the wider benefit of society. You can make a difference and bring about change for the better through the way you live your lives.”

Here are 12 pictures from the day.

The University's new chancellor, Sarfraz Manzoor, made a speech after he was officially installed at the ceremonies

A posthumous award was presented to guest Bryanna Petrie, in honour of her late mother

Bryanna crossed the stage to receive her mother Carolyn's degree certificate, and received a standing ovation from academic staff seated on the podium.

Since his own graduation, Richard Sackey-Addo has gone on to have a successful career in the tennis industry