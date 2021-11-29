Top award for Luton teacher

Emma Darcy

A Luton teacher has been named as one of the nation’s most inspirational educators at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Selected from thousands of nominations, Emma Darcy of Denbigh High School, has won a Gold Award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards for Digital Innovator of the Year on Sunday.

The award comes following a week-long celebration of teaching which ended with a ceremony celebrating all 102 Silver Winners of the Pearson National Teaching Awards. At the ceremony, Emma Darcy was honoured alongside their fellow Gold Winners across 15 categories as the best of the UK’s educators.

Emma has been the driving force behind the strategic implementation of technology for learning across all schools in the Chiltern Learning Trust MAT in Bedfordshire, ensuring access for all students. Her work has ensured digital poverty does not affect some of the most disadvantaged students, long before the Covid-19 pandemic. Her work has been recognised locally, nationally and internationally, with her undertaking advisory roles on the global technology stage.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of Pearson School Qualifications, said: “Emma Darcy is a shining example of the wonderful educators who work tirelessly across the country to provide the best possible experience for their students, and we thank them all.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “I would like to congratulate Emma Darcy for this recognition of their amazing work and dedication to their students. Winning one of these awards is a terrific achievement and is testament to Emma’s skill, commitment and passion for teaching.