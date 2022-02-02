Tributes to University of Bedfordshire lecturer Dr Violet Cuffy

The University of Bedfordshire’s Race Equality Network (REN) has celebrated the life and legacy of Senior Lecturer, Dr Violet Cuffy, who died over the Christmas break.

Dr Cuffy’s students, peers, family and friends from the local community were invited along to the hour long virtual memorial which featured photos, poetry, music and personal reflection, stories and fond memories spoken by her colleagues and friends.

Dr Mohammad Alramahi, Chair of REN, said: “Dr Cuffy will be sorely missed for her warm engaging personality, her generosity and her sympathetic, caring nature. She will be forever in our hearts and the world will be a duller place without her presence.”

Dr Cuffy was a Senior Lecturer in Tourism & Events Management with the University’s Business School. She was a core member of REN and in 2020 became a member of the Rotary Club of Luton Someries. She had a number of published academic works and was active within Luton’s diverse communities, as well as being involved with projects linked to her home country Dominica.

Dr Cuffy hosted numerous events and webinars each year, with her most recent event being a CreoleFest held in October 2021, celebrating Black culture and heritage as part of the University’s Black History Month celebrations.

The Race Equality Network has created a digital remembrance page for Dr Violet Cuffy which colleagues, friends and family are all welcome to visit and add a farewell message if they wish. Visit: https://remembr.com/v.cuffy