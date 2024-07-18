Two new female Professors for the University of Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professor Julie Brunton & Professor Enjie Liu have recieved the new title

The University of Bedfordshire has announced two new professorships in the areas of Education and Computing.

Professor Julie Brunton – who holds the position of Pro-Vice Chancellor of Education & Student Experience – has been named as Professor of Higher Education Teaching & Learning, while Professor Enjie Liu – undergraduate Portfolio Leader with the School of Computer Science & Technology and Postgraduate Research Lead with IRAC (the University’s Institute for Research in Applicable Computing) – has become Professor of Networked Applications.

Professor Andrew Church, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research & Innovation, said: "I am delighted we are able to recognise the vital and impactful work of female colleagues at the University through these two new professorships. Celebrating their achievements underscores our commitment to fostering excellence and diversity in academia at the University of Bedfordshire.”

Professor Enjie Liu and Professor Julie Brunton

As part of her executive role with the University of Bedfordshire, Professor Julie Brunton leads on the Education & Student Experience Strategy. Prior to joining Bedfordshire almost three years ago, Professor Brunton has held senior academic and directorial positions with Sheffield Hallam University, Leeds Trinity University and the University of Nottingham (China). She is a Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and has helped investigate major European Union funding grants and secure strategic provision for sports to enhance student experience in over 70 universities worldwide.

Before joining Bedfordshire in 2003, Professor Enjie Liu obtained a PhD from Queen Mary’s University and has published over 100 peer-reviewed papers, making her a key figure in her field of healthcare-focussed computer science research. She has helped to shape technical aspects of her field – such as network management and wireless network protocols – and has contributed to projects with a number of influential organisations, including EPSRC (Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council), European Union and Nuffield Health.

Speaking of her professorship, Professor Brunton commented: “I’m very pleased to be the first Professor to gain this achievement via the teaching, learning and student academic experience pathway. I hope to encourage and support other staff to achieve professorships or associate professorships, via this route.”

Professor Liu added: “After this promotion, I will focus on advancing my research in the field of AI and AI-enabled vertical applications for 5G and 6G. I will lead and contribute to research in these areas and continue to generate impactful outputs.”