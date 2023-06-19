Uni of Beds PhD student celebrates successful season working with Luton Town FC

A PhD student at the University of Bedfordshire has celebrated a successful season working with Luton Town Football Club, after the club promoted was to the Premier League for the first time in its history.

Jake Scott works part-time as a sports science assistant at the club, with his expertise needed on the day of Luton’s Championship play-off final, when temperatures were higher than average for the time of year. The team were on hand to make sure the players were as prepared as possible for environment they were going to face.

Speaking about his role, Jake said: “To be able to apply my practices and evidence-based research to elite athletes while travelling up and down the country has made be grow and develop tremendously as a practitioner and person this season.”

Jake Scott on the pitch at Wembley

He added: “This team is something special, and I’m glad I could play my part. It feels amazing to be amongst the country’s elite and we thoroughly deserve to be in the Premier League next season.”

Jake began working with Luton Town FC in September last year. His his day-to-day responsibilities cover helping to create nutritional and hydration strategies, making physical performance plans, and monitoring training.

Dr Martyn Morris, head of the school of sport science and physical activity, added: “This year, Jake took up a part time role in the sport science team and ended up on the bench at Wembley.

