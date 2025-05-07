University brings ‘Festival of Football’ to Luton Town FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 200 school students from across the region took to pitch at Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town Football Club, for an unforgettable football experience organised by the University of Bedfordshire.

The event, held as part of the University’s work with Luton Town as its Official Education Partner, brought together students from local schools, alongside current University of Bedfordshire students, staff, and offer holders for a day of friendly competition and activities including behind-the-scenes stadium tours.

Young players from local schools competed in a friendly 7-a-side tournament, while getting a hands-on introduction to what studying sport-related subjects at higher education could be like.

Current University students, offer holders, and staff laced up their boots to join in matches throughout the day – all run and officiated by students and staff from the University’s School of Sport Science & Physical Activity.

Attendees also enjoyed tours of the iconic stadium, interactive on-pitch activities led by academics, and behind-the-scenes access that highlighted the opportunities available through the University's partnership with Luton Town.

Bob Cozens, Director of Recruitment, Outreach, Admissions & Marketing at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “We were thrilled to welcome so many of our students, staff, and offer holders to Kenilworth Road for what was a truly exciting day. This event was all about giving our attendees a unique experience — not only playing on a professional pitch but also seeing how sport and education can develop high profile careers in football and sport.

“It’s been fantastic to showcase what we offer at the University, and we’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Luton Town Football Club in making this possible.”

Adding to the atmosphere, students from the University's award-winning community radio station, Radio LaB, were on-site to provide live commentary, broadcasting regular updates to listeners across the county.

The University of Bedfordshire offers a range of sports-related courses, including Football Coaching and Sport & Exercise Science. Click here to find out more.