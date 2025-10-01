University hosts events to celebrate Black History Month 2025

The University of Bedfordshire is proud to mark Black History Month 2025 with a wide range of activities recognising and celebrating the history, culture, and contributions of the Black community.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s celebrations follow the University’s achievement of the Bronze Award in the Race Equality Charter (REC) – a significant milestone that reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing race equality and fostering an inclusive environment for students and staff.

To celebrate the month, the University will be welcoming Roland Butcher, a former England cricketer and the first Black player to represent the national team, on Tuesday21 October from 6pm. His talk – reflecting on his pioneering career and experiences – is open to the public as well as students and staff. You can register for FREE tickets by clicking here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday 22 October from 12.30pm – 2.30pm, colleagues from the University’s branch of UNISON have arranged a special event where Antonia Bright – the UNISON Black women members representative in the National Executive Council (NEC) – will share her thoughts on her journey to the NEC, what it means to represent Black women members, her priorities for equality, diversity and inclusion in our workplaces and communities, and the significance of Black History Month in her work.

BHM

Alongside University-led activity, the Students’ Union has organised an exciting programme of events for students throughout the month, including:

Wednesday 1 October – Nigerian Independence Day Celebration. From 9am-5pm, the Metro Bar & Kitchen on the Luton Campus will be decorated with bunting and displays to celebrate Nigerian Independence Day

– Nigerian Independence Day Celebration. From 9am-5pm, the Metro Bar & Kitchen on the Luton Campus will be decorated with bunting and displays to celebrate Nigerian Independence Day Monday 6 - Friday 10 October – Film screening of Small Axe by Steve McQueen. Daily screenings at 3pm in The Metro, sharing stories from London’s West Indian community

– Film screening of Small Axe by Steve McQueen. Daily screenings at 3pm in The Metro, sharing stories from London’s West Indian community Thursday 16 October – Black History Month Gala. A celebration of culture, fashion, and music from 5pm–11pm in The Metro, featuring food, performances, and a DJ set

– Black History Month Gala. A celebration of culture, fashion, and music from 5pm–11pm in The Metro, featuring food, performances, and a DJ set Monday 20 October – Film screening of Hidden Figures, the acclaimed film spotlighting the contributions of Black female mathematicians at NASA will be shown in The Metro from 5pm.

Visit Beds SU