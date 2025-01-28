University lecture to explore how health psychology can transform public health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Find out how health psychology and behaviour change strategies can help combat some of today’s most pressing public health issues, as the University of Bedfordshire hosts its final inaugural lecture of the 2024/25 academic year.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, March 13 at the Luton campus, Professor Angel Chater – Professor in Professor in Health Psychology and Behaviour Change – will share her fascinating insights after more than two decades of research and experience in the field of behaviour change science.

Click here to register for free tickets: https://Inaugural-Angel-Chater.eventbrite.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This engaging event will explore how health psychology is transforming public health by addressing today’s most pressing health issues – ranging from obesity and diabetes to mental health and premature mortality – through innovative, evidence-based approaches to behaviour change.

Inaugural lecture of Professor Angel Chater

In this lecture, Professor Chater will spotlight the importance of shifting from treatment to prevention in addressing global health challenges. Attendees will gain insights into how understanding behaviours and the factors that influence them can drive impactful, sustainable changes in public health. The lecture will showcase real-world applications of these strategies, from empowering individuals to building community capacity and scaling solutions in healthcare settings.

Speaking about the lecture, Professor Chater said: “I am so excited to share my work and my passion for health psychology. Understanding behaviour is key to ensuring intervention strategies are matched to people’s needs to reach a desired outcome. But there is often a mismatch. For example, information may be used to assist behaviour change, when in reality, the issue is the environmental context or resources.

“Our research has helped to highlight influences on various behaviours, and relevant ways to develop interventions to help people to make a change. I have been blessed to work in some amazing areas, with truly wonderful people, and I look forward to sharing some stories of my journey so far, and thank all the people who have been there with me along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first-generation Psychology graduate of the University of Luton, Professor Chater has over two decades of experience in research, teaching, and practice. Currently, she serves as the Director of the Institute for Sport and Physical Activity Research (ISPAR) and leads the Centre for Health, Wellbeing and Behaviour Change at the University of Bedfordshire.

She has co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and secured over £11 million in research funding, focusing on how behaviour change science can improve health outcomes and strengthen healthcare systems.

Professor Chater’s extensive experience also includes working with Specialist Obesity Services at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital and contributing to strategic professional groups that span diverse health issues, behaviours, and outcomes.

Following the lecture, there will be a Q&A session allowing the audience to quiz Professor Chater on the themes of her lecture. Attendees are then invited to stay for light refreshments and mingle with Professor Chater, as well as other guests.