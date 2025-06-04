University of Bedfordshire announces strategic partnerships with Coolr and ExcomS

The University of Bedfordshire is proud to announce new strategic partnerships with two innovation-driven companies – Coolr Ltd and ExcomS Innovation Center Limited – that will not only support students but also drive regional economic growth, staff development, and industry collaboration.

These wide-ranging partnerships are built on a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community engagement. Alongside creating experiences for students, it also supports local economic strategies through tailored business engagement and consultancy services delivered via the University of Bedfordshire’s faculties and schools.

In line with the University’s Career Powered Education approach, the partnerships ensure students gain access to guest lectures, internships, graduate employment opportunities, and short courses aligned to employer needs — while business partners from Coolr and ExcomS contribute to shaping the curriculum through Industry Panel representation and collaborative projects.

Nathan March, Senior Business Partnership Manager at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “These partnerships with Coolr and ExcomS goes far beyond traditional work experience opportunities. It represents a meaningful and mutual investment in skills, research, and innovation that benefits not only our students, but also our academic teams, business partners, and the local economy. We’re proud to work with organisations that are focused on real-world impact and shaping the future of their industries.”

A representative from Coolr and representatives from the University of Bedfordshire

Coolr Ltd is an independent social media agency on a mission to reinvent water cooler moments for the digital age. The agency blends big agency thinking with the speed and agility of a social publisher. Fully immersed in popular culture, Coolr’s work connects brands with their audiences at scale.

This collaboration forms part of Coolrversity, Coolr’s in-house initiative now in its fourth year, which gives students first-hand insight into the fast-paced world of social-first creative agencies.

ExcomS Innovation Center Limited, a sub-company of Express Communication Services, empowers organisations by integrating advanced AI and data analytics to deliver smarter, more tailored business solutions. From enhancing existing systems to building entirely new digital platforms, ExcomS is committed to transforming business through innovation and technology.

Mailie Lee, Head of Resource, Coolr Ltd, said: “We’re really excited to be an official business partner of the University of Bedfordshire — it ties in perfectly with our Coolr value - ‘Think big, act small.’ On the big-thinking side, it’s about building a long-term relationship that brings in fresh perspectives and helps shape the future of social.

Representatives from ExcomS and representatives from the University of Bedfordshire

“At the same time, we’re keeping it small and meaningful — giving students real-world experience through our internship programmes, offering mentoring opportunities with the Coolr team, and supporting future talent as they start their careers in social media.”

Mohammed Qasim, Head of AI, ExComS Innovation Center Limited, added: “This partnership with the University of Bedfordshire fosters community collaboration and engagement, opens doors to share knowledge, offers students opportunities to get involved in real-life work environments, and pushes for positive social change. ExComS Innovation Center Limited has been—and will stay—committed to a long-term partnership with the University.”

To find out more about the business support available through this programme via the University’s Research & Innovation Service, click here.