University of Bedfordshire celebrates significant gains in National Student Survey

The University’s positivity rating has risen by almost three percentage points to 81.5%

The University of Bedfordshire is proud to announce a remarkable achievement in its National Student Survey (NSS) results, released on 10 July 2024.

The University’s positivity rating has risen by almost three percentage points to 81.5% according to the Times Higher Education positivity league table 2024, placing it firmly in the top half of the rankings.

This year, Bedfordshire has distinguished itself as a top-performing institution in several categories, particularly in teaching and preparing students for their future careers. It ranks in the Top 20 among all higher education institutions for the learning opportunities it provides its students.

This is reinforced by student responses throughout the survey (of 149 Higher Education Institutions) which all reflect high levels of student positivity including:

· Top 10 university for ‘Right balance of directed and independent study’

• Top 20 university for ‘Feedback helping to improve work’

• Top 20 university for ‘Developing knowledge and skills for the future’

• Top 20 university for ‘Bringing together information from different topics’

• Top 20 university for ‘Feedback on the course is acted on’

• Top 30 university for ‘Teaching staff making the subject engaging’.

Additionally, seven of its courses, which met the publication threshold have achieved an average positivity score of 90% and above:

Social Sciences

Applied Education Studies

Human Resource Management (with placement)

Adult Nursing

Childhood and Youth Studies

International Business

Biomedical Science

Vice Chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting commented: “These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff. Together, we have created a learning environment that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our students. Thank you to everyone involved in this achievement.”