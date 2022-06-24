Graduates from the University of Bedfordshire’s Class of 2020 and 21 have finally been able to celebrate their achievements on campus.

In person ceremonies had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic – but now the graduates who previously took part in virtual ceremonies were invited back to the University’s Luton campus for ceremonies at St Mary’s Church.

Dr Julie Brunton, Pro Vice Chancellor for Education & Student Experience, explained: “Despite officially graduating online, we’re so pleased we were able to make our in-person catch-up graduation ceremonies happen for those students who missed out during the pandemic. Donning a cap and gown and graduating at a face-to-face ceremony in front of family, friends, peers and tutors is such an important aspect of completing a hard-earned degree and certifying your achievements, so we were determined to make this happen for our Class of 2020 and 2021.”

More than 1,800 graduates from across each of the University’s four faculties had the chance to enjoy the catch-up graduation ceremonies in June.

A 2020 Law LLB (Hons) graduate, Kanwal Hussain, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the University of Bedfordshire for going above and beyond to ensure those affected by coronavirus weren’t to be left out when it came to graduating. It feels very surreal to finally be able to experience my graduation and I am very thankful and appreciative to all those who made it finally happen – better late than never!”

Students from the Class of 2022 will be graduating later this summer in July.

