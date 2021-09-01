University of Bedfordshire opens pop up Clearing Advice Centre in Luton

The University of Bedfordshire has opened a pop up shop in The Mall Luton, offering advice on available courses and how to apply, for those considering higher education.

The University Advice Centre has taken over the old Luton Town FC premises in the shopping centre, and is open from 9am till 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am till 4pm on the weekends.

A University Clearing Advisor will be on hand to help those looking to enrol on a course, change course or simply find out more about the process.

There is also set to be a number of engaging and informative displays on rotation in the centre.

David Seaton, assistant director of student recruitment and admissions, said: “Following A Level results day on 10th August, the University has been working hard to fully inform everybody interested in applying to Bedfordshire of the options available to them.

“What some people aren’t always aware of, however, is that applying to university through Clearing is not only for those who have just left school.

"The University of Bedfordshire has many ‘mature’ students – those over the age of 21 – and the Clearing process applies to them as well as anybody who has simply changed their mind mid-degree.

“We hope the University Advice Centre can give Bedfordshire a town centre presence and help provide advice to members of the community interested in studying here, whatever their circumstances.”

Additionally, the University is the headline sponsor of the MK Job Show, running on September 17, and September 18, in the Centre MK, to support and offer advice to the community.

The team will provide clearing guidance and there will also be the opportunity to apply directly at the show.

Both days will see a seminar titled ‘University – You Can Do It’, aimed at dispelling the myths around university study as a mature learner.

The University of Bedfordshire’s comital to helping prospective students follow their ambitions sees it offer a highly competitive bursary of up to £2,400 for those who score 112 UCAS tariff points or more, with a guaranteed bursary of £1,500 over three years or £1,000 over two years for all students.

The University also offers Sports Scholarships, mental health support and a Careers and Employability Service.