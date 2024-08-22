University of Bedfordshire ranks third in the UK for Postgraduate Taught Experience
The University of Bedfordshire has achieved outstanding results in the 2024 Postgraduate Taught Experience Survey (PTES), ranking third overall in the UK out of 107 higher education institutions.
The annual survey, conducted by Advance HE, is designed to capture the experiences of students on taught postgraduate courses, such as Masters, Postgraduate Certificates, and Diplomas, across the country.
In addition to its impressive third-place overall ranking, the University of Bedfordshire secured top spots in several key areas:
- 2nd place in Teaching and Learning
- 1st place in Engagement
- 1st place in Community
- 3rd place in Assessment and Feedback
- 2nd place in Organisation and Management
The PTES survey provides critical insights into postgraduate students' experiences in key areas such as teaching, engagement, assessment, and overall course management.
It underscores the University of Bedfordshire's position as a leading institution for postgraduate education in the UK.
Professor Rebecca Bunting, Vice Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire, expressed pride in the institution's achievements. She said, "These outstanding results in the PTES reflect our commitment to creating an inclusive, engaging, and high-quality learning environment for our postgraduate students.
“To be ranked among the top three institutions in the country is a remarkable achievement and speaks volumes about the dedication of our staff. Our top placements in teaching, engagement, and community particularly highlight the strong sense of belonging and academic excellence we strive to foster at Bedfordshire.
“We will continue to build on this success, ensuring that our students receive the best possible support and opportunities during their studies."
