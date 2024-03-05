University of Bedfordshire receives Good Business Charter accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Bedfordshire has signed up to the Good Business Charter (GBC) accreditation, a framework which recognises responsible business practices that benefit both the organisation and its people.

The Good Business Charter aims to recognise, encourage and champion responsible business behaviour by ensuring the accredited institutions achieve a benchmark for ‘good business’ which includes treatment of employees and the environment.

The University’s Business School – led by Dr Saira Sultana, Senior Lecturer in Strategy – produced the successful application for the University. Dr Sultana said: “This accreditation is a way for us to demonstrate that we are an organisation with a strong foundation in ethical practices, transparency, and responsible decision-making. The GBC serves as an important benchmark for us to implement our values as an organisation, and it can enhance each employee's moral ethics.

“We, as educators of the future, are responsible for promoting ethical leadership, nurturing inclusive businesses, and helping to create a fairer society. Collaborating with the Foundation allows us to gain knowledge from each other.”

In order to achieve this accreditation, an organisation must meet all 10 commitments outlined by the Good Business Charter. These include a dedication to equality, diversity & inclusion, and employee wellbeing.

A key example of the University supporting employee wellbeing was cited as the institution’s annual Health & Wellbeing Week which offers events and guidance to staff and students on how to improve their physical and mental health.

Bedfordshire’s third-place finish in the 2023/24 People & Planet University Green League was also mentioned as an example of ongoing sustainability commitments.

Sue Shutter, Director of People & Culture, said: “The Good Business Charter is an important benchmark to recognise the pivotal values of our University, so it is wonderful to see the hard work of our University community – particularly in areas such as employee wellbeing and our sustainability efforts – be recognised and celebrated by achieving this accreditation.”

Achieving this accreditation closely aligns with the University’s Civic Agreement commitments alongside Luton Borough Council, which outlines how the two institutions will work together to support the future of the town and deliver on the shared ambition of ensuring Luton is a healthy, fair and sustainable town where everyone can thrive and no one lives in poverty.