University of Bedfordshire to hold free sports journalism masterclass in Luton

The University of Bedfordshire has invited aspiring sports journalists to its free masterclass in Luton this week.

On Friday (March 31), students and the public are welcomed to the PG Centre to meet industry experts as a part of the half-day session into sports reporting and broadcasting.

From 10am to 2pm, the University of Bedfordshire alumni will share their career advice and highlights from their personal sports journalism journeys.

Pictured: Micky Payne at work

Micky Payne, who is set to speak at the event, has worked for the BBC for the last three decades and specialises in directing and producing live sports events, including Match of the Day. Micky hopes that the session helps to breaking down any mystery associated with tV work to encourage students to apply to the course with confidence.

He said: “I'd like to spread the word about the importance of journalistic skills in all television jobs – especially in sports broadcasting – and the wide range of opportunities on offer.”

Guest alumni for the masterclass, Joe Flemons presents Matchday Live for Chelsea FC and previously worked as a Capital Radio DJ for six years. Joe said that sports journalism is as unpredictable as it is challenging. He added: “It is a fantastic industry to be in but you need to be versatile and ready to compete, and that's where a degree can help you prepare.”