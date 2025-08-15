University of Hertfordshire celebrates A-Level success with Luton Sixth Form students

The University of Hertfordshire joined students at Luton Sixth Form College this week as they received their A-level results, marking a major milestone in their academic journeys and future careers.

With over 130 of the College’s students holding offers from Herts - particularly in Law, Accounting and Finance, and Computer Science – the University’s Education Liaison team was on hand to provide on-the-spot offers, guidance, and encouragement. The visit reflects Herts’ deep commitment to supporting local talent and widening access to higher education.

Among the students was Yug, 19, who will begin a foundation year in Computer Science at the University this September. “I got the grades I needed, even if I just missed my personal target,” he said. “Herts was the obvious choice, close to home and the course content and facilities, especially the robotics labs, really stood out.”

Professor Mairi Watson, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Herts, joined the celebrations. She said: “It was wonderful to feel the positive sentiment from the students and to see so many of them attend in person to share their results and celebrate with fellow students and staff,” she said.

“Today marks the end of one chapter and the exciting beginning of another. For many students, getting their grades shifts the goal from simply reaching university to realising the breadth of opportunities ahead. At Herts, our role is to help turn that spark of interest into a meaningful journey - one that leads to a fulfilling career and a future they can shape with confidence.

“Going to university remains the best decision you can make for your future – your salary, your career and your life chances - it is truly transformative. Well done to everybody receiving their grades today. Take time to reflect, celebrate and then make the right choice for you.”

The visit coincided with Herts’ rise to 51st in the Daily Mail University Guide 2026, reinforcing its reputation for student experience, support, and graduate outcomes. The University also ranks in the top 25% for student positivity in the National Student Survey.

Altaf Hussain, CEO and Principal of Luton Sixth Form College, added: “We’re incredibly proud of our students today, who achieved an incredible 94% pass rate. What matters most is that every student feels supported and empowered to take their next step, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, or employment. As I tell my students, always be yourselves but always want to do better too.

Clearing hotlines at the University of Hertfordshire

“The hidden part behind today is all the work we do behind the scenes with universities such as Hertfordshire. Those partnerships make all the difference, and we think it could be a record year for our students going on to university.”

Herts continues to invest in world-class facilities, including the new ‘Spectra’ School of Physics, Engineering and Computer Science, VR healthcare suites, the new Propeller Stage One film studio opening for this academic year and a new medical school – the first in the county - opening next year.

Students can still apply to study at the University of Hertfordshire through Clearing by visiting herts.ac.uk/clearing or calling 0330 404 0058.