University partners with Luton Council for new AI project to support local businesses

The University of Bedfordshire has partnered with Luton Council to launch an innovative AI transformation initiative aimed at supporting local businesses in adopting artificial intelligence technology.

Backed by £10,000 of funding from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, this 12-month project – led by expert academics from the School of Computer Science & Technology – will begin in March 2025 and work to equip businesses at various stages of AI readiness with the knowledge, tools, and strategies needed to integrate AI into their operations.

Through immersive workshops, tailored consulting exercises, and dedicated AI drop-in clinics, the project will provide targeted support to help businesses. A key focus of the initiative will be AI safety, education, and ethics, ensuring businesses adopt AI responsibly and effectively.

The programme will address the diverse needs of local businesses by sorting participants into two groups based on their AI adoption readiness:

· Low Readiness Businesses – Companies that are unfamiliar with AI and require beginner knowledge to understand its potential benefits and risks

· Higher Readiness Businesses – Organisations with a basic understanding of AI that seek bespoke guidance and strategic help for integration into their operations

Academics from the University’s School of Computer Science & Technology, along with help from the University’s Research & Innovation team, will lead the project, delivering hands-on support and practical AI solutions throughout.

Dr Edward Braund, Head of the School of Computer Science & Technology, said: “We are committed to empowering Luton’s businesses in their AI transformation journey. Through tailored workshops and consulting, we'll provide essential resources, focusing on safety, education, and ethics. Our goal is to enhance efficiencies, improve customer experiences, and drive responsible innovation, paving the way for sustainable growth and success within our vibrant local economy.”

Councillor James Taylor, Cabinet member for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council, said: “We are delighted that Luton Council is now a member of the University of Bedfordshire AI Club, and that our enhanced membership will include the university providing specialist support for Luton businesses to adopt AI tools. This will help Luton businesses improve efficiencies and outcomes, enhance customer experiences and develop new product lines.

“This will enable Luton Council to pilot AI business support and understand the needs of local businesses so we incorporate the right types of business support into our upcoming Economic Growth Strategy, which will be going out to public consultation from 8th April 2025. This will make Luton Council one of the first local authorities in the country to help its businesses find the tools they need to be competitive in the future.”

The University’s partnership with Luton Council on this project is just one of the exciting benefits of the two institutions’ Luton 2040 Civic Agreement, which sets out a commitment to working together to support the future of the town and deliver on shared ambitions to make Luton a healthy, fair and sustainable town.

For more information on the project, visit: https://www.luton.ai/