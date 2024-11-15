University podcast celebrates international students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Bedfordshire’s successful ‘Bits of Beds’ podcast returns with a special episode to celebrate International Students’ Day (17 November), spotlighting international students' experiences, challenges and successes.

This annual event recognises the cultural diversity and global perspectives international students bring to the University, and this episode offers insights into their unique journeys and experiences.

The University’s special ‘Sense of Belonging: Life at University as an International Student’ podcast is hosted by three students – Amia (UK), Malaika (Pakistan) and Tomisin (Nigeria) – and is available on the University’s YouTube channel and ‘Bits of Beds’ podcast feeds. The episode gives listeners and viewers an insight into the personal experiences of international students and provides advice for others considering studying away from home.

The University of Bedfordshire is home to approximately 20,000 students from over 115 countries and is dedicated to building an inclusive, supportive community. With partnerships extending globally to Trinidad, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Guyana, Bedfordshire prides itself on its commitment to fostering a welcoming environment. Through its Students’ Union, Chaplaincy and Faith teams, and dedicated Student Support services, the University ensures that each student feels a strong sense of connection and confidence as they adapt to life in the UK.

'Bits of Beds' podcast

Chidera Umeh, Co-President of Bedfordshire’s Students’ Union (2024/25) and a recent graduate in Construction Management brings his perspective as an international student from Nigeria.

He said: “Coming from an international background myself, I understand the importance of feeling connected and supported in a new environment. Through initiatives like the African and Caribbean Students Society revival, events celebrating the rich cultural heritage of our Southeast Asian community, and campaigns addressing housing and academic concerns, we’re building an inclusive community where everyone feels valued. Supporting such a diverse student body at Beds SU is a privilege, and I’m committed to making sure every student has a voice and a sense of belonging.”

Reflecting on choosing to study in the UK in the ‘Bits of Beds’ podcast, Law student Tomisin Sadiq said: “I would tell myself not to be afraid… And there are lots of opportunities available here, so I would tell myself to embrace university life – do as much as you can, do your best and you’ll smash it!”

Her co-host Malaika Naveed, who is studying Business Management, added: “My advice to other international students would also be to learn some new cooking skills, so you’re not just addicted to your own cultural food – it will be a useful life-long skill!”

(left to right) Amia, Malaika & Tomisin discuss their experiences

For more information and resources, search for #InternationalStudentsDay on social media and listen to ‘Bits of Beds’ to hear more inspiring student stories.

To find out more about studying at the University of Bedfordshire as an international student, visit www.beds.ac.uk/international/