University raises awareness of apprenticeships with Muslim business community

The Luton Muslim business community was recently invited to an apprenticeships event at the University of Bedfordshire, as part of the University’s commitment to developing a culture of learning and fostering skill development in the local area.

The ‘Recruit, Retain & Develop: Widening Access to Degree Education’ evening offered insight and guidance on recruiting and retaining staff by enhancing their skills to higher and degree education levels – while also reflecting the University’s dedication to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Understanding the challenge faced by members of the Muslim community in accessing loan-free financing to fund a degree education, the University’s Higher and Degree Apprenticeship programmes were spotlighted as a Government-funded solution for employers and learners alike – requiring a minimal 5% employer contribution which can be as little as £300 per year.

Apprenticeships event

Keynote speakers included Dr Rhidian Lewis, Apprenticeships Lead at the University of Bedfordshire, academics from the Faculty of Health & Social Sciences and Business School, and Usamah Himdy, Visiting Lecturer in Law and Consultant at Greystone Solicitors. External speakers also included regional organisations and apprentices such as the East London NHS Foundation Trust, United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority, ISC2, and Positive Transformation Group.

Speaking about the apprenticeship evening, Dr Lewis said: “Apprenticeships broaden not only the opportunities to access new knowledge and skills but also add genuine value to the employer environment. At the University of Bedfordshire, we are excited to work with our local community to develop skills and support the growth of businesses to make a positive and meaningful impact”.

Attendees also benefited from an overview of the available support from the University, highlights from the University’s apprenticeship portfolio, including Digital Marketing and Project Manager Degree Apprenticeships, as well as the opportunity to discuss challenges faced by Muslim employers and learners when considering development pathways.

