University shortlisted for five national Student Radio Awards

The University of Bedfordshire’s community radio station, Radio LaB, has been recognised on the national stage after being shortlisted for five categories at the Student Radio Awards 2025 – a record-breaking feat for the station.

The station has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Best Station Branding – recognising the evolution of Radio LaB’s off-air promotions

Best Station Sound – covering jingles, trails, and on-air branding

Radio LaB studios

Best Podcast Programming – The Bloody Chaos: PMDD and ADHD Unplugged by Emma Stigter

Best Producer – Emma Stigter

Best News & Journalistic Programming – Riding the Waves: How Pirates Used to be DJs, a long-form feature produced by student Emma Stigter as part of her degree.

Speaking about the nominations, Terry Lee – Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and Radio LaB co-ordinator – said: “This has been a record-breaking year for Radio LaB, with five shortlisted entries - the most we’ve ever had in my twelve years at the University of Bedfordshire. It’s a testament to the creativity, professionalism and dedication of our students, who’ve really made the station their own. This recognition highlights how Radio LaB gives students real-world experience and the practical skills that today’s media industry is looking for.”

The Student Radio Awards celebrate the best talent from university and student radio stations across the UK. This year’s ceremony will take place on Wednesday 12 November in London, attended by hundreds of students, broadcasters, and industry professionals.

Radio LaB is run by student volunteers and gives them a chance to gain real-world experience in a professional broadcast environment - reflecting the University’s Career-Powered Education ethos of ensuring students graduate not only with academic knowledge but also with the skills, experience, and connections to thrive in the creative industries. The station’s studios on the Luton campus are equipped with industry-standard technology, mirroring the facilities used in popular radio networks.

Danielle Foley, a Radio & Audio student who led the work nominated for Best Station Branding and Best Station Sound, said: “It’s such an honour for us to be recognised for work on station sound and branding. Meeting Matt Fisher, a University of Bedfordshire graduate, former BBC producer and now with Wise Buddah, was truly inspiring and helped shape my approach to creating station sound.”

Emma Stigter, Radio & Audio student, added: “I’m so proud to see our university station being recognised with so many nominations this year. It means a lot to be shortlisted for my work as a producer, especially for programmes that give a voice to underrepresented themes and aim to create engaging, meaningful radio.”

This latest shortlisting follows hot on the heels of Radio LaB being shortlisted for six Community Radio Awards earlier this month.