University shortlisted for six student radio awards

The University of Bedfordshire’s community radio station, Radio LaB, is celebrating after being shortlisted for six prizes at the Student Radio Association’s Amplify Awards 2024.

Radio LaB is hoping to take home the top prize in the following categories:

Team of the Year – Radio LaB Sports Team

Radio LaB students reporting

· Team of the Year – Radio LaB Student Management Team

· Outstanding Contribution – Nataya Woolnough

· Best Contribution to the Region – Nathan Randle

· Best Promotional Initiative – Radio LaB at Freshers Week

· Most Improved Station – Radio LaB

Student manager, Nataya Woolnough – who is nominated for the Outstanding Contribution Award – said: “It’s a real shock to be nominated for so many awards. As a student manager of the station I am honoured to have been put in for Outstanding Contribution. I feel a little bit emotional that my team members nominated me for that – it’s like I’ve won already!”

Fellow student manager, James Boyall, added: “One of the award nominations I'm most pleased about is Best Team for our sports team. We have worked so hard to focus on the local sport teams around the area and because of this we have been given opportunities to work with some local non-league football. Sports radio is a big passion of mine and this helps me with my career goals after university.”

This year’s ceremony will be held during the annual Student Radio Association Conference from April 15 – 17 and Radio LaB is looking to add to their impressive trophy cabinet, which last year saw them win the top prize in two categories at the Amplify Awards - ‘Student Radio Moment of the Year’ and ‘Outstanding Contribution’ for alumnus Toby Crabb.

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and co-ordinator of the station, congratulated the team: “I am incredibly proud of the team and the hard work they have put in to running the station for the past year. The range of categories they've been shortlisted for paints a picture of a radio station that is firing on all cylinders - recognising sport, promotion, outstanding contributions and overall improvement.

“Radio LaB is an award-winning resource for all our students to learn skills, make friends and have fun - I hope this latest news encourages students from a range of course to consider making radio and podcasts with us.”