University unveils Bedford ‘SIM Suite’ to help train future healthcare professionals

By Katy Lelliott
Contributor
Published 4th Feb 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 16:32 BST
Clinical training 'Simbulances'placeholder image
Clinical training 'Simbulances'
The University of Bedfordshire is celebrating the official opening of the Bedford campus Simulation Suite, designed to transform the training of Paramedic Science students and other healthcare professionals.

Following on from the recently launched ‘SIM Street’ at the Luton campus, the new Bedford SIM Suite boasts an impressive range of specialised environments including:

Most Popular

Two clinical-training ambulances (‘Simbulances’) – These fully equipped spaces allow students to hone their skills in managing high-pressure, life-saving situations within a realistic ambulance setting

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Diverse simulation areas – From an assisted living space and nightclub to an industrial area with scaffolding, a hoarder’s room, and a car park, these scenarios offer invaluable training opportunities for responding to diverse medical emergencies.

Simulated hospital wardplaceholder image
Simulated hospital ward

These state-of-the-art facilities will provide hands-on, immersive learning experiences in realistic scenarios to help future healthcare professionals feel confident and build resilience without impacting real patients.

Dr Alison Tresidder, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health & Social Sciences, said: “The launch of the Bedford SIM Suite marks another exciting step forward in healthcare education at the University of Bedfordshire. These innovative facilities will enable our students to experience highly realistic, hands-on training in a safe environment, preparing them for the diverse challenges they will face in their future careers.

“By combining state-of-the-art technology with expertly designed scenarios, we are equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with the skills and confidence they need to make a meaningful difference in their communities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The SIM Suite aligns with the University’s ‘Career Powered Education’ commitment to deliver work-ready graduates who will positively impact their chosen healthcare profession.

Simulated living spaceplaceholder image
Simulated living space

At the Bedford opening, students and staff were also joined by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, and High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bav Shah.

To find out more about courses available in the Faculty of Health & Social Sciences, visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/healthsciences

Related topics:BedfordLuton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice