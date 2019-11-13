Unlock the secrets of maths with Luton’s 10 Seconds to Child Genius team

A Luton teacher is teaming up with a young star of Channel 4’s Child Genius to help families discover simple mathematics tricks that time forgot.

Philip Chan, who worked in the town for over 20 years, along with Romford teenager Tray-Sean Ben Salmi, 15, are holding their ‘10 Seconds To Child Genius’ workshop in the Virgin Money Lounge, Haymarket, on December 5 from 6pm - 8pm.

10 Seconds to Child Genius - second edition

The aim of the session is to teach children and parents quick and easy maths techniques - and show them that the subject isn’t something to be scared of! Philip, who is now semi-retired, said: “These techniques are from 200 to over 1,500 years old, but they’ve been forgotten.

“We will be doing rapid, quick mental calculations, such as learning the times tables. Normally, you repeat them, but using our system you can learn them in a short space of time.

“We had a granddad visit one of our workshops, who had left school at the age of 14. He was 92, and ended up doing calculations quicker than his nine-year-old grandson!”

The session also marks the launch of the second edition of the duo’s book, ‘10 Seconds to Child Genius’, which they originally released in 2017.

Included in the book is a new piece written by Tray-Sean about mindset, helping children and parents who may have had a bad experience in the classroom.

Tray-Sean said: “We want to make education as accessible and easy as possible and will be teaching techniques (that might take a school six weeks) in two hours.

“Maths also helps to nurture positive attributes such as problem solving, systematic thinking and creativity.”

The book, which contains the tricks and techniques, will be published by Tray-Sean’s ‘Influencer Publishing’ and cost £15, available from Amazon and all good book stores.

If you attend the free workshop, all Philip and Tray-Sean ask is that you donate to UNICEF.

Philip, a Children’s Champion and Gifts in Wills Supporter for UNICEF, said: “Please help us to donate; disasters occur every day but only one or two get reported. UNICEF funds 80 per cent of famine workshops around the world, and also provides emergency response teams.”

To book your place, search ‘10 Seconds To Child Genius’ on Eventbrite.

A ticket includes one adult and one child.