Virtual reality film helps Dunstable students learn about the dangers of criminal gangs

Lost Boys is a virtual-reality film designed for use in schools

Students at Queensbury Academy take part in Bedfordshire Police’s Lost Boys initiative which warns young people about the dangers of being groomed by criminal gangs

Students atQueensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, have taken part in a police scheme to help them be aware of the dangers of grooming by criminal gangs.

Students in Year 8, 9 and 10 at Queensbury completed the Bedfordshire Police initiative Lost Boys, which is a virtual-reality film designed for use in schools.

Lost Boys is a new, cutting-edge campaign that shows the story of Rhys, a fictional 14-year-old boy from Bedfordshire, who is groomed into becoming a runner for a drug gang.

The Bedfordshire Police initiative highlights the risks of becoming involved in county lines

What starts as a small favour for a friend, ends with Rhys facing a significant amount of time behind bars after a violent encounter with a fellow drug gang member.

It is hoped the Lost Boys VR film, which will be rolled out in secondary schools across the country, will highlight the risks to young people of becoming involved in county drug lines.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher of Queensbury Academy, said: “We are very pleased that our students were able to take part in this Bedfordshire Police initiative.

“Lost Boys was incredibly powerful for our students and we hope that it will help them to stay vigilant.

“At Queensbury we believe it is crucial to help our students develop life skills that will keep them safe in an ever-changing modern world.”