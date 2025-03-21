Warden Hill Junior School hosts successful ‘Big Iftar’ to celebrate Ramadan

A hall packed full of families breaking their fast.

Warden Hill Junior School made history on Tuesday, March 18th, by hosting its first-ever ‘Big Iftar’ to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and raise funds for its school library.

The event also aligned with the school’s half-term value of tolerance, bringing together families, students, and staff in a shared celebration of community and culture.

Parents and children gathered to enjoy a delicious three-course traditional meal, offering a taste of Ramadan’s culinary delights. In addition to the main course, guests were treated to an array of traditional biscuits and cakes, making the evening even sweeter.

The ‘Big Iftar’ was a resounding success, with tickets selling out within just 24 hours of being made available. This high demand is a testament to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event. Parents expressed their appreciation for the smooth organisation and the overall success of the evening, praising the school for creating such a warm, inclusive environment.

The Addil Family enjoying their dates and fruit.

The event was voluntarily organised by a dedicated team of staff members, who generously funded the entire three-course meal as their Ramadan gift to the school. The initiative was led by Assistant Head of Inclusion, Miss Shabana Hussain, who expressed her delight with the success of the event and the overwhelming generosity of the families involved. She shared her gratitude for the school community’s support, noting that the funds raised would go toward enhancing the school library and ensuring that future generations of students can enjoy a richer educational experience.

The school’s commitment to fostering tolerance and community values was evident throughout the evening, highlighting the importance of unity and respect for diversity.

For more updates on future events, keep an eye on the school’s website and Newsletter.