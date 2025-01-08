Watch as Luton schoolchildren raise hundreds for charity with rendition of Band Aid hit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a primary school in Luton have celebrated raising more than £600 for hungry children after singing their hearts out in their version of Band Aid’s 1984 hit.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigmore Primary School Year 2 teacher, Lisa Ely, heard the ‘Do They Know It's Christmas?’ song while on holiday and was inspired to get her class of six and seven-year-olds to have a go performing it.

She said: “When I told them why the song was made, they wanted to raise money for children that were in a similar situation. They're just so cute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After weeks of practice, the children sang as part of their Christmas celebrations. Despite only having a £100 target, the class have more than quadrupled their goal and has £638 to donate to Action Against Hunger UK.

The students performing the song. Picture: Lisa Ely

Lisa explained: When I revealed how much they'd raised, one of the girls was crying happy tears. It really was so sweet.

“The parents were really pleased. They were so happy, and they all donated.”