Watch as Luton schoolchildren raise hundreds for charity with rendition of Band Aid hit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wigmore Primary School Year 2 teacher, Lisa Ely, heard the ‘Do They Know It's Christmas?’ song while on holiday and was inspired to get her class of six and seven-year-olds to have a go performing it.
She said: “When I told them why the song was made, they wanted to raise money for children that were in a similar situation. They're just so cute.”
After weeks of practice, the children sang as part of their Christmas celebrations. Despite only having a £100 target, the class have more than quadrupled their goal and has £638 to donate to Action Against Hunger UK.
Lisa explained: When I revealed how much they'd raised, one of the girls was crying happy tears. It really was so sweet.
“The parents were really pleased. They were so happy, and they all donated.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.