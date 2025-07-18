Whipperley Infant Academy celebrates outstanding Ofsted rating

Whipperley pupils celebrate their success

Whipperley Infant Academy is celebrating a glowing Ofsted report, having achieved an Outstanding rating across all categories in its latest inspection.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors praised the school for providing a nurturing and inclusive environment where pupils flourish both academically and personally. Central to the school’s ethos is its single rule – “be kind” – which inspectors noted is deeply embedded in every aspect of school life.

The report highlighted that staff at Whipperley Infant Academy are excellent role models, fostering a culture where fundamental British values are lived every day. With exceptionally high ambitions for all pupils, the school ensures that every child is supported to achieve their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupil behaviour was described as exemplary, reflecting the strong, respectful relationships evident throughout the school. Inspectors also praised the dedication and cohesion of the staff team, noting that staff "love working at the school" and feel well supported by leadership. Continuous professional development and a shared commitment to putting pupils first contribute to the school's strong sense of teamwork.

Relationships with parents and carers were also recognised as a key strength, with the school community working closely together to support every child.

Headteacher Amelia Whitehouse expressed her pride in the outcome, stating: “We are absolutely delighted with this result. It reflects the incredible hard work and dedication of our staff, the support of our parents, and above all, the amazing children we have the privilege to teach. Whipperley Infant Academy is a very special place, and this report affirms that.”

The Outstanding rating cements Whipperley Academy Trust’s reputation as a beacon of outstanding education and a cornerstone of its local community.