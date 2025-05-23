William Austin Junior pupils make use of new free breakfast club

Sarah visited the breakfast club on Friday

Pupils using new breakfast club at Luton school were visited by local MP Sarah Owen

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 30 Luton primary school pupils have been starting their day with a free breakfast club, as local MP Sarah Owen praised the “win-win” policy helping both children and parents get the best start to the day.

William Austin Junior in Luton is one of 750 schools across the country to be piloting the government’s new breakfast clubs. The policy, which started in April, gives all pupils a free, nutritious breakfast, and parents 30 minutes of free childcare in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government hopes the policy, a landmark part of Labour’s 2024 manifesto, will help tackle child poverty and break down barriers to opportunity for children across the country. It also estimates that the policy will save parents an average of £450 a year.

Sarah visited William Austin's new breakfast club

Local MP Sarah Owen joined pupils at William Austin’s breakfast club on Friday, and highlighted the major impact it is having locally.

Owen, the Labour MP for Luton North, said:

“Free breakfast clubs are a win-win for parents and children alike, it gives busy mums and dads the flexibility of an extra half hour in the morning, and children a varied and healthy breakfast to start the day, as well as more time with their friends and classmates.

“It was great to hear of the hugely positive difference it is making at William Austin already, and the support it has had from hard-working teachers and school staff who are making the breakfast clubs such a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to every school in Luton North, and across the country, benefitting from the breakfast clubs when the policy rolls out next year”.

Jo Adams, Headteacher at William Austin Junior School said:

"We were delighted that Sarah Owen, MP, was able to join pupils at William Austin Junior School's breakfast club this morning.

"William Austin Junior School is part of the Government's Early Adopter Free Breakfast Club scheme. This scheme is making a real difference to families in our school community and ensures that pupils start the day with a healthy breakfast and a chance to socialise with their friends.

"Sarah was able to chat to pupils and staff and see the scheme in action."