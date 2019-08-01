Win out of this world school Planetarium experience at Luton Mall space camp

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon mission, seeing Neil Armstrong and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin touch down and step foot onto the moon.

To celebrate this impressive milestone, The Mall Luton is inviting families to join in with their space themed fun – seeing the centre welcome their very own ‘Spectacular Space Camp’ from Saturday, July 27, until Friday, August 9.

One very special element to the Spectacular Space Camp will see The Mall host a pop-up Planetarium, providing a 360 ° immersive experience for mini astronauts to be transported into outer space and beyond.

To coincide with The Spectacular Space Camp, The Mall has recently launched their school competition - giving children who complete the 'Spectacular Space Camp' the chance to vote for a school of their choice to win a Planetarium experience!

Courtesy of The Mall, the school with the most votes will therefore win a Planetarium experience to take place at the school during this Autumn’s term.

The state-of-the-art multi-purpose Planetarium provides a range of educational shows, ranging from Early Years/Foundation to Key stage 5, alongside covering both the national curriculum and common entrance 13 syllabus.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented: “We’re really pleased to be able to host the Planetarium here at The Mall and wanted to provide this fantastic immersive experience to one lucky school within the area. We’re now looking forward to receiving votes from our mini astronauts and announcing the winning school.”