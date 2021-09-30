Work starts on Stockwood Park Academy's new centre in Luton

Work has started on a new building at Stockwood Park Academy to provide students with a place to study vocational skills.

The Phoenix Centre will provide facilities for studying courses in horticulture, construction and health.

A ceremony was held to celebrate the construction of the new build last week with staff and students giving speeches.

Executive Principal Louise Lee and student Jake Craythorne laying bricks.

The executive principal of The Stockwood Park Academy Louise Lee, SENDCO David Washington, Vice Principal Tim Lucas, Joe Wiggett Alternative Provision manager, students Jake Craythorne and Teyliece Prosper all laid bricks at the site. Attendees included The Mayor, Councillor Javeria Hussain and Councillor Aslam Khan.

Mrs Lee said: “Today is a landmark in our history at The Stockwood Park Academy. We are delighted to see the on-going building works on our site in partnership with LBC. Our Phoenix Centre will offer a number of students the opportunities to develop excellent functional skills, and training in horticulture, construction and health. We are an inclusive school which believes in opportunities for all.”

Mr Washington from SENDCO said: "Our mission here at The Shared Learning Trust is to find ever better ways of supporting, motivating and inspiring our students to be as successful as possible in the future.

"At The Stockwood Park Academy, we focus on students who find themselves in a ‘difficult’ situation. We work with students and their families in the toughest of situations, helping to turn their lives around by providing the support, skills and knowledge that they need to move forward.