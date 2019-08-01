World premier of Pharaohs Unveiled documentary coming to Luton

The world premier screening of feature documentary Pharaohs Unveiled is coming to Luton Library Theatre at 7.30pm on August 3.

Black Arts Heritage Luton and Beds in partnership with Luton Culture and Heritage Promotion are proudly presenting the event and there will be an exciting opportunity for a Q&A with award winning director Menelik Shabazz.

A Black Arts Heritage spokesman, said: "Pharaohs Unveiled is a new documentary exploring the spirituality of the Kemetians and the power of the ancestral world, which will almost certainly transform you and your community towards unimaginable worlds and possibilities for the human race.

"It is a must see uncovering hidden truths."

Tickets are £12 in advance. Call 01582 878100 or visit lutonculture.com. There are also limited £10 tickets at Heritage Network outlets. Call 07947 380426.